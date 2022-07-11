(The Center Square) – Virginians who choose to participate in a shared solar energy program in Virginia will need to pay a minimum of $55.10 per month, according to an order from the State Corporation Commission.
A shared solar program allows multiple consumers within a geographic area to jointly buy or lease a portion of solar panels to use for their energy consumption. Participants also receive a credit on their bills, which is a subsidy meant to offset the higher costs associated with solar energy.
Residential consumers will receive a credit of 11.765 cents per kilowatt-hour if they participate in a shared solar program, commercial consumers will receive a credit of 7.12 cents per kilowatt-hour and industrial consumers will receive a credit of 5.901 cents per kilowatt-hour.
Even with the credit, the programs can still be costly. Dominion Energy initially requested a $75.10 per month minimum for those who chose to participate in the program to cover the costs, but the SCC settled on a $55.10 monthly minimum. The SCC calculated the minimum bill by adding certain costs associated with the program to the total bill and subtracting the credit.
“This calculation results in a minimum bill that reasonably excludes the utility's generation costs for the amount of the [kilowatt-hour] shared solar subscription,” the order read. “In this manner, the Commission has established, pursuant to its delegated discretion under this statute, a minimum bill that reasonably includes costs the Commission deems relevant to ensure subscribing customers pay a fair share of the generation, transmission, distribution, and fixed costs of providing electric service.”
The costly minimum has received criticism from solar advocates, some of whom have said it is the highest minimum in the country.
Charlie Coggeshall, the Mid-Atlantic regional director for Coalition for Community Solar Access, said in a statement his organization will continue to fund solar in the commonwealth, but expressed disappointment in the SCC’s decision.
“[The SCC adopted] an anti-consumer, anti-business monthly ‘minimum bill’ in its final rules that does not align with the legislative intent and undermines the economics and accessibility of the shared solar program for participating subscribers, while perpetuating a culture of egregious overcollections by Dominion Energy,” Coggeshall said. “The SCC’s decision will decrease crucial investments in the Commonwealth’s economy and lock out thousands of consumers and businesses from accessing local, clean energy generation.”
Other groups have argued a lower minimum bill would have resulted in other consumers subsidizing the higher cost of solar energy, even if they choose not to participate in the program.
“Many solar advocates would love to have everybody else subsidize their virtue,” Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute, told The Center Square. “Some places they get away with it. But the State Corporation Commission is supposed to prevent those kinds of cross subsidies, and has done so in this case.”
Low-income consumers will be exempt from the monthly minimum rule.