(The Center Square) – With the Virginia legislative special session coming to a close, the General Assembly approved three additional criminal justice reforms with Gov. Ralph Northam’s recommendations.
Both chambers chose to advance legislation that establishes a uniform curriculum for police training, expands the earned sentence credit program and restricts when police are allowed to stop drivers.
House Bill 5109, sponsored by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, will direct the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to establish uniform training and qualification standards for the state.
Some of the statewide standards will include de-escalation techniques and training on the lawful use of force, compulsory training standards for initial training and recertification, and training on racial and cultural sensitivity. It will include training on implicit bias regarding those with mental illnesses, substance abuse and other cognitive and developmental disabilities and awareness of individual and systemic racism and the potential for bias-based police profiling.
The bill also requires police to undergo a psychological examination after a conditional offer of employment conducted under the supervision of a licensed psychologist or other licensed health professional. The bill received support from Democrats, with opposition from most Republicans.
House Bill 5148, sponsored by Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, expands the use of the earned sentence credit program and makes these credits apply retroactively to an inmate’s entire sentence. It also directs the Virginia Department of Corrections to convene a work group to study the effect of this bill. The bill received support from Democrats and opposition from Republicans.
Senate Bill 5029 and House Bill 5058 also were approved. These bills limit the reasons an officer is allowed to stop a vehicle and prohibits stopping vehicles solely based on certain criteria, including loud exhausts, no brake lights, defective equipment, certain window tints and objects suspended from the vehicle. An officer will not be allowed to search any person or place solely based on the odor of marijuana.
Under this legislation, any evidence obtained through one of these unlawful searches will be admissible in any trial, hearing or other legal proceeding. The bills received support from Democrats, who argued the bills would stop unnecessary searches, and opposition from Republicans, who argued it would impede an officer’s enforcement of the law.
The General Assembly failed to advance legislation that would establish an automatic expungement for certain crimes after the House and the Senate failed to agree on which crimes would be subject to the expungement. In Virginia, an expungement does not destroy criminal records but rather seals them.
Virginia’s special session ended Monday after addressing these criminal justice reform bills, the budget and legislation that will restrict landlords and protect tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic.