(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million dollars in Virginia grants will go toward expanding small businesses, revitalizing historic commercial districts and providing new technology and improved marketing in downtown districts in the commonwealth.
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development approved the $257,000 worth of grants for 16 Virginia communities. The funding is supported through the Virginia Main Street Program, which seeks to improve commercial districts in communities around their unique heritage, culture and historic buildings.
“For over 30 years, the Virginia Main Street program has been critical to economic development, small business growth and job development through the revitalization and preservation of our historic downtown districts,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the economic opportunity that these projects will spark while preserving and utilizing the historic character of their communities as well.”
The program funds three types of grants – Downtown Investment Grants, Community Vitality Grants and Financial Feasibility Grants.
Money awarded through DIG grants help fund new and existing projects through seed funding or gap financing. The CVG grants help communities achieve downtown revitalization goals that support downtown neighborhoods’ long-term goals. The FFG grants provide funds for the community to work with owners of derelict buildings that have non-productive upper floor space and provides small-scale development support.
The approved funding includes seven DIG grants, which are all worth $25,000. It includes seven CVG grants, most of which are worth $7,000. It also includes two FFG grants: one worth $25,000 and the other worth $10,000. All of the projects are approved for 2023.
“Virginia Main Street continues to create opportunities for long-term economic growth throughout the Commonwealth,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a statement. “These grants allow us to provide targeted support while preserving the unique cultures and histories that make Virginia’s downtown areas consumer destinations.”
According to the governor’s office, the 2021 Main Street program funding retained more than 700 jobs and 221 businesses.