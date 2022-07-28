(The Center Square) – Five Virginia airports were cumulatively awarded more than $5.5 million in federal funding for various projects through the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.
“This funding will support a series of important projects in different stages at regional airports throughout the Commonwealth,” U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner said in a joint statement. “These airports serve the transportation needs of thousands of Virginians every year and we are happy to see this funding go towards critical improvements.”
The bulk of the funding, more than $4.55 million, will go to the Lonesome Pine Airport in Wise to finish rehabilitating its runway lighting, according to a news release from the senators. More than $450,000 will go to the Chesapeake Regional Airport in Chesapeake to remove non-hazard obstructions in order to comply with Federal Aviation Administration rules.
More than 216,000 of funding was awarded to the Blue Ridge Airport in Martinsville, which will help it finish expanding its terminal apron to account for more usage. More than $178,000 will go toward the Freeman Field in Louisa County to construct new taxiways. The last grant of more than $110,000 will go to the William M Tuck Airport in Halifax County, which will help them replace indicators, end identifier lights and runway lighting systems.
Last week, the federal government awarded more than $5.9 million for two airports – more than $4.2 million to Lonesome Pine Airport for the same project and more than $1.7 million to the Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport in Arlington County for runway reconstruction.
Earlier in the month, the federal government awarded more than $50 million to two airports. The bulk of that money, $49.6 million, went to Washington Dulles International Airport to construct a 14-gate concourse. The rest of that money went to the Richmond International Airport to fund renovations of the Federal Inspection Station.
Last year, the federal government awarded nearly $400 million to Virginia airports through the bipartisan infrastructure bill.