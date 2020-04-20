(The Center Square) – Virginia airports are receiving more than $309.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief to offset losses caused by significantly reduced air travel.
The funding came as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which set aside about $10 billion for airport relief nationally. Some of Virginia’s larger airports are receiving millions of dollars in relief.
The funds are one-time and nonrecurring. They can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport debt payments and airport operating expenses, such as payroll and utilities, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The two airports near Washington, D.C., will receive nearly $230 million combined. Dulles International Airport will get $143.4 million in funds and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will be receiving more than $85.7 million.
“The [Metropolitan Washington] Airports Authority is grateful for the financial assistance Reagan National and Dulles International airports have been allocated under the CARES Act,” the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement. “In general, CARES Act funding for airports is intended to help replace lost revenue to ensure debt service payments can be made and to ensure that the airports can remain open for essential travel. The Airports Authority’s executive and finance teams are currently analyzing the guidelines in how our allocation can be spent and what the appropriate actions are moving forward.”
Richmond International Airport is receiving $18.8 million in relief. Troy Bell, a spokesman for the airport, told The Center Square passenger traffic has been declining and the airport has more than 90 percent less travel than it did this time last year.
The Capital Region Airport Commission plans to use its funds for the costs of debt and operating costs, according to a company statement.
While larger airports are receiving millions of dollars, some smaller airports are receiving less than $100,000 in relief.