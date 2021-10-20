(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed lawsuits against landlords within the commonwealth who he accuses of refusing to consider applicants who plan to use government assistance to help pay for their housing.
Herring filed 13 separate lawsuits against 29 different real estate companies in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, accusing them of discriminating based on source of income. Although a landlord would be able to deny a person based on his inability to pay, a law that went into effect in July 2020 prohibits landlords from denying the person based on the source of that income. Per the law, if a person is eligible for government assistance and can afford the house with that assistance, then a landlord cannot deny him for that reason.
These will be the first lawsuits in the commonwealth regarding source of income discrimination in housing.
“Every single Virginian has the right to a safe, comfortable home, regardless of whether they have some assistance paying their rent,” Herring said in a statement. “Blocking Virginians who would use a Housing Choice Voucher to pay their rent is outright housing discrimination and will not be tolerated in Virginia. I want to thank my Office of Civil Rights for their hard work and dedication to putting a stop to discrimination of any kind in the Commonwealth, as well as the Housing Rights Initiative for bringing this alleged illegal conduct to my team’s attention. In Virginia, if you can pay the rent, you deserve the chance to qualify for the home you want.”
According to the lawsuit, the landlords against whom the action is being brought categorically denied any person who intended to use their Housing Choice Voucher to pay for rent. The voucher program, also known as Section 8, provides low-income renters with government assistance to live in private, market-race housing. The attorney general’s office contends that discrimination against those who use these vouchers prevents impoverished people from being integrated into neighborhoods of opportunity and keeps them in a cycle of intergenerational poverty.
The attorney general’s Office of Civil Rights received information on the alleged discrimination from the Housing Rights Initiative, which is a national non-profit watchdog group. The lawsuits request an injunction to halt the discrimination, monetary damage, civil penalties and costs to the commonwealth.
There are nine Richmond-based companies cited in the lawsuit, two Henrico-based companies and two Chesterfield-based companies.