(The Center Square) – To promote the consumption of Virginia-produced spirits, the state-run liquor stores are holding a month-long sale, which will let consumers buy certain products made in the commonwealth at a 20% discount through September.
“We are proud to support a wealth of talented distilleries who continue Virginia’s long and storied history of spirits by offering a range of selections from bourbon to vodka to moonshine,” Travis Hill, the CEO of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, said in a statement. “This is an important time for us to further celebrate our Virginia-made spirits that have received local, statewide, national and global acclaim.”
The ABC and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services designated the month as Virginia Spirits Month to recognize the history and impact of Virginia-distilled spirits, according to a news release.
Per the news release, Virginia has more than 100 licensed distilleries and 70% of ingredients for their spirits come from Virginia farms, which includes corn, wheat, barely, rye potato and fruit farms. The industry employs more than 1,500 people in the commonwealth and produces more than $163 million in economic activity.
“Virginia’s agricultural and forestry industries play an important role in the production of Virginia distilled spirits,” VDACS Commissioner Joseph Guthrie said in a statement. “Many Virginia distilleries invest in local farms by purchasing grains and fruits from local producers and by providing spent mash to farmers for feed and fertilizer. Distillers are also purchasing barrel wood components that originate from Virginia’s forests.”
The sale, which the ABC is calling the “Sale-A-Bration,” will apply to 132 Virginia-made products, which range from rum, gun, whisky, vodka, brandy, ready-made cocktails, moonshine and other spirits. There will be no limit for how many items may be bought through the sale.