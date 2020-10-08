(The Center Square) – Former Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor is trying to regain Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat against Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, the incumbent who unseated him in 2018.
The race is considered a toss-up in the contentious district, which has gone Republican in most congressional races the past 20 years, with only two exceptions: 2008 and 2018.
The district is far from predictable, however. It went for former President Barack Obama twice and President Donald Trump in 2016 and has gone for Republicans and Democrats in Senate and gubernatorial elections in the past 15 years.
Luria narrowly beat Taylor in 2018, 51% to 49%. Taylor was a one-term representative before losing to Luria.
Taxes and Economy
Luria criticized parts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which guaranteed permanent cuts for corporations. She said the tax cuts should be reversed to pay for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. She proposes cutting taxes for the spouses of fallen soldiers and supports financial assistance to businesses harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Luria opposes a balanced budget amendment and supports a minimum wage increase.
Taylor voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduced taxes for businesses and individuals and raised the standard deduction. Because it was not supplemented with equivalent spending cuts, the bill also increased the deficit. Taylor also has supported job training and retraining programs and a balanced budget amendment.
The former representative also fell into controversy when he failed to pay his property taxes on time at least twice.
Health Care
Luria supports strengthening the Affordable Care Act and requiring insurers to cover those with pre-existing conditions. She also voted for legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
Taylor is a critic of the Affordable Care Act and has called for its repeal, but he said those with pre-existing conditions should be able to purchase health insurance. He has supported replacing the Affordable Care Act and legislation that would increase competition by allowing people to purchase health insurance across state lines.
Gun Rights
Luria is a strong proponent of gun control and supports universal background checks and red-flag laws, which allow a judge to order the temporary confiscation of firearms if the judge deems a person to be a threat to himself or others. She said she opposes assault weapons bans that would lead to the confiscation of certain firearms.
Taylor has an A rating from the National Rifle Association and said he would oppose legislation that would restrict gun rights. He co-sponsored legislation that would establish a national standard for concealed carry, which would permit a person to carry a concealed firearm in any state if they have a concealed carry permit in one state and are not prohibited from carrying in another state under the federal law.