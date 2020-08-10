(The Center Square) – The Virginia Supreme Court extended the suspension on eviction proceedings until Sept. 8 at the request of Gov. Ralph Northam, but opposing advocacy groups disagree on how doing so will affect the economy.
With more than 6,000 eviction cases pending statewide, Northam requested the suspension to prevent people who have been affected by COVID-19 and the subsequent economic restrictions from losing their homes. He intends to work with the General Assembly during next week’s special session to put stronger tenant protections on the books.
“This decision comes at a time when we are still battling this public health crisis and need all Virginians to maintain safe, stable housing,” Northam said in a statement.
The order generally has opposition from free-market groups that worry the extension could have a negative effect landlords and the economy. Progressive groups, however, believe the long-term benefits will outweigh the costs.
“There will be a ripple effect as landlords might fall behind on their tax payments, utilities they pay on the property and any repair bills,” Stephen Haner, a senior fellow of state and local tax policy at the free-market, Virginia-based Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, told The Center Square.
“Big corporations have resources, but many individuals are small landlords, with only one or just a few properties,” Haner said. “If the landlord has a mortgage on the property, nobody is offering them a delay on that. To think only of tenants and put all this burden on the landlords is very short sighted. Eventually, the landlords are going to push to be made whole, and they will have a point. Many will just leave the business.”
Haner cautioned if courts refuse to enforce a contract, the contract becomes useless. Rather than suspending evictions, he suggested the state focus on expanding unemployment or financially assisting people in other ways.
The Northam administration did launch a rent relief program more than five weeks ago, but some tenants may not be eligible for relief because of federal restrictions. Others who are eligible may not be aware of the funding or are not working to get the funding.
Christine Marra, the director of housing advocacy at the progressive Virginia Poverty Law Center, said the eviction suspensions could benefit the economy because it will encourage landlords to more actively pursue the state funds, which she said is “free money for rent” given to landlords. She said greater participation in the state’s rent relief program will funnel more money into the economy.
Additionally, Marra said evicting thousands of tenants will push people into the streets during a pandemic that is most dangerous to people out of their homes. She said keeping people in their homes is essential to keeping the economy moving in the right direction.
Eligibility and application information for the rent relief program is available on the governor’s website.