(The Center Square) – The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech are imposing stricter mask rules for students, faculty and staff who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Both universities initially rescinded their mask mandates for those who were vaccinated, but recently changed policies in light of the COVID-19 delta variant and updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, those who have received the vaccine will be subject to mask rules similar to those who have not received the vaccine.
Any person on the University of Virginia’s properties will be required to wear a mask while indoors, unless the person is eating or drinking or alone in a closed space, such as an office. Masks will be required in academic and administrative buildings, libraries, labs, dining halls and other buildings.
“In recognition of this new and evolving situation, and the fact that UVA students are arriving from many different places all over the world, we have decided to begin the year with a mask requirement for all people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, who enter UVA properties,” Provost Liz Magill and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer J. J. Davis wrote in a mass email to students, faculty and staff.
The university will not impose any gathering size limits or social distancing restrictions. At the start of the school year, everything will be open at full capacity.
Virginia Tech’s new mask requirements will be slightly less strict than UVA’s. All students, staff and faculty will be required to wear masks in all classrooms and laboratories. A person will not be required to wear a mask in other indoor settings, unless the facility is in a community with substantial or high community transition. Any building in such a community will have a mask requirement.
“Virginia Tech has achieved a high level of vaccine adoption, and we expect that progress to strengthen in the days ahead,” Mike Mulhare, the assistant vice president for emergency management, said in a statement. “At the same time, it would irresponsible to ignore the latest data, science, and public health guidance about the delta variant and the increasing risk it poses to the community around us. By requiring face coverings in public indoor spaces, we add an additional layer of protection to help us deliver a consistently full and safe experience as we start the fall.”
Neither university will require vaccinated people to wear masks while outdoors.
Both universities begin classes Aug. 24.