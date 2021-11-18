(The Center Square) – Two close races for seats in the Virginia House of Delegates are headed to a recount, which will determine whether Republicans have narrow control of the chamber or the chamber is evenly split 50-50.
Initial vote tallies showed Republicans flipping seven House seats to give them a 52-48 majority in the chamber, but two races determined by less than one-half of 1 percent will be recounted. The two close races include the 91st District in which tallies showed Republican challenger A.C. Cordoza defeating incumbent Democrat Del. Martha Mulger, D-Hampton, by 94 votes and the 85th District, in which tallies showed Karen Greenhalgh defeating incumbent Democrat Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, by 127 votes.
The Virginia Board of Elections certified the results earlier this week.
“In light of the errors and changes in reporting of ballots, we are requesting a recount in order to exercise all possible due diligence,” Mugler said in a statement. “I trust the process and will rely on the methods put in place to uphold fair elections in the Commonwealth.”
Virginia does not automatically recount any races, but will grant a recount to candidates who lose by 1% or less. When the election is decided by a margin of 0.5% or less, which is the case in these two races, the state will cover the costs of the recount.
“Voting is a privilege, and we must honor every person who came out and exercised one of our most fundamental rights by ensuring that each vote is properly accounted for,” Askew said in a statement.
Garren Shipley, a spokesperson for House Republicans, told The Center Square he is confident Republicans will have the majority after the recount.
“Based on our past experience with recounts and what we saw on the ground prior to certification,” Shipley said, “we’re confident that 52 Republicans will be seated when the new General Assembly convenes in January.”
The House Democratic caucus supports the recount effort.
House Republicans have already elected new leadership for the chamber. The lawmakers elected current House Republican leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, to be the new Speaker and Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, to be the new majority leader.
If the election results stand, it will end a brief two-year stint of Democratic control in the House.