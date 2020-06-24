(The Center Square) – Democrats have chosen their candidate to contest Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District seat after incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman lost the Republican primary race.
Cameron Webb, who is a physician emphasizing his support for affordable health care, won Tuesday's Democratic primary.
Webb will face face off against Bob Good, a former supervisor on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors. Although the district leans Republican, Democrats hope they can contest the seat now that they will not have to run against an incumbent. The seat has been Republican since 2011.
The Democratic primary was a four-way race in which Webb secured 66.5 percent of the vote. The second-place candidate, Claire Russo, took 18.2 percent, R.D. Huffstetler took 9.9 percent and John Lesinski took 5.4 percent.
Riggleman lost his primary to Good earlier this month because the incumbent’s conservative record had come under scrutiny. Good accused Riggleman of not being in line with Republicans on immigration, health care and other issues. He also came under fire after he officiated a gay wedding.
Republicans chose former Rep. Scott Taylor in the primary election for the Second Congressional District, which he represented from 2017-2019 before being defeated by incumbent Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria. The seat had been held by Republicans since 2011 before Luria flipped it.
Taylor won 48.4 percent of the vote in a three-way race. Second-place candidate Ben Loyola took 29.3 percent, and third-place candidate Jarome Bell took 22.3 percent. Luria was not contested for the Democratic nomination.
In the First Congressional District, Qasim Rashid, an author who has been critical of President Donald Trump, won a close primary race for the Democratic nomination, beating his opponent, Vangie Williams. Rashid won 52.8 percent of his vote to Williams’ 47.2 percent.
The Republican incumbent, Rep. Rob Wittman, won his party’s nomination uncontested. He has held the seat since 2007.
In the Third Congressional District, Republican candidate John Collick won a close race, securing 39.8 percent of the vote over J.H. Downs’ 34.5 percent. Third-place candidate George Yacus took 25.7 percent of the vote.
Incumbent Rep. Bobby Scott won the Democratic nomination uncontested. He’s held the seat since 1993.
The general election will be held Nov. 3. The U.S. House currently has a 233-198 Democratic majority.