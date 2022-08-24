(The Center Square) – Voters from across the country will determine who controls the U.S. House of Representatives in November, and the outcome of two key Virginia races could affect the final result.
Democrats narrowly hold control of the House with a 220-211 majority, but Republicans are hoping to capitalize on the nation’s poor economic performance and President Joe Biden’s subpar approval rating to regain control. Two Virginia Democrat-held seats have become big battleground districts that Republicans think they can flip – the second district and the seventh district.
Rep. Elaine Luria represents the second district, which encompasses parts of southwest Virginia and will face off against Republican challenger Jennifer Kiggans. Luria was elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2020. Although the seat has been in Democratic hands for the past four years, it went for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin by about 8 points in the 2021 elections.
During her time in Congress, Luria backed a $15 minimum wage, supports innovating nuclear technology for energy use, advocates for red-flag gun control laws and has argued in favor of abortion rights. Kiggans, her challenger, has been heavily critical of the economy under Democratic control and has stated she would vote to cut government spending to reduce inflation. She has also opposed restrictions on firearms and applauded the Supreme Court for overturning Roe V. Wade.
The seventh district is represented by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who will face off against Republican challenger Yesli Vega. Spanberger held her seat for two terms, but before that, the seat was held by a Republican. The district also went for Youngkin in the 2021 election, by an even wider 11-point margin.
As of June, Spanberger voted with Biden 100% of the time, according to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight. Alternatively, Spanberger voted with former President Donald Trump less than most other Democrats, only 8.7% of the time. Spanberger has supported actions to contain climate change, voted in favor of an assault weapons ban and supports legal abortion. Vega has criticized government spending as a cause for inflation, has supported gun rights and has stated that she is pro-life.
Another seat that could also be competitive is the 10th Congressional District, which is held by Democrat Rep. Jennifer Wexton. She is being challenged by Republican Hung Cao. One Republican-held seat could also be competitive – the fifth. This district is held by Rep. Bob Good who will face Democratic challenger Dan Moy.
Polling for these races has been sparse, but generic ballots have put Republicans and Democrats neck-and-neck.