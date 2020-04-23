(The Center Square) – Two Republican lawmakers in Virginia are representing the owner of nine Gold's Gym facilities in a lawsuit against Gov. Ralph Northam for his decision to temporarily shut down certain businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sens. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, filed the lawsuit in the Circuit Court for Culpeper County on behalf of Merrill C. “Sandy” Hall and his nine fitness facilities.
The lawsuit urges the court to halt the enforcement of Executive Order 53 on the petitioners. It argues the plain language of the executive order does not apply to private-membership clubs. Even if the court finds it does apply to such clubs, the suit argues the court still should stop enforcement because the executive order exceeds the governor’s authority.
According to the lawsuit, Virginia law lets the governor impose a criminal penalty through executive order when a state of emergency and an evacuation have both been declared. Although there is a statewide state of emergency for the commonwealth, none of these locations are subject to an evacuation order.
Executive Order 53 required all businesses classified as entertainment and recreation temporarily shut down to help stop the spread of COVID-19. These businesses include gyms, theaters, indoor gun ranges, barber shops and other businesses. This order is in effect until May 8.
The suit also names Virginia Department of Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver and Virginia State Police Superintendent Gary Settle as defendants.
Northam’s office did not respond to a request for comment.