(The Center Square) – Republican Rep. Bob Good easily defeated a challenger to run for re-election in Virginia’s 5th Congressional district in November and retired Navy Captain Hung Cao won the Republican nomination for the 10th district to run against Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton.
Republicans in the 5th district opted to choose their nominee through a convention, rather than the more common primary process. Good easily defeated his challenger Dan Moy with 1,488 weighted votes compared to Moy’s 271. Good garnered nearly 85% of the votes. He will face Democratic challenger Joshua Throneburg, who is an ordained minister and a small business owner.
Good is a member of the staunchly conservative Freedom Caucus and earned an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. He ran on supporting fiscal responsibility and supports growing the country’s energy sector. He opposed legislation to give Ukraine $40 billion in foreign aid, rather encouraging lawmakers to keep the money in the United States. Moy was running as a more moderate candidate.
The district leans Republican and has been held by Republicans since 2011, but is considered a swing district. Good was elected in 2020 with 52.4% of the vote after defeating incumbent Denver Riggleman, who faced accusations of being too moderate on certain issues.
Cao will represent Republicans in the 10th district, which is another swing district that Republicans are hoping they can capture as they attempt to flip control of the House of Representatives in November. He supports cutting taxes and balancing the federal budget. He was chosen through a firehouse primary.
The district leans Democratic, but has only been in Democratic control for four straight years. Before that, it had been held by Republicans for nearly four decades. Wexton won in 2020 with 56.5% of the vote and defeated incumbent Barbara Comstock in 2018 with 56.1% of the vote.
Republicans also chose their nominee for the 8th Congressional District through a convention process. Karina Lipsman, who has worked in defense and national security, will face the winner of the Democratic primary. Current Democratic Rep. Don Beyer is facing a progressive primary challenger named Victoria Virasingh. The northern Virginia district is heavily Democratic.
The primary for every other race, Republican and Democratic, will take place on June 21, 2022. The general election is on Nov. 8.