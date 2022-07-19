(The Center Square) – New tourism programs, which are eligible for state grants, launched in 27 Virginia communities as a means to spur economic growth, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced this week.
After the plans are implemented, the communities will receive $10,000 grants to help further develop them. The plans were developed through the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s DRIVE 2.0 State Tourism Plan Implementation Workshops, which garnered input from more than 1,200 community and business leaders throughout the commonwealth, according to the governor’s office.
“The completion of the DRIVE 2.0 workshops and the creation of more than 100 new tourism programs signal a new era in tourism development and marketing in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Investing in new tourism product development, infrastructure and programs is a proven strategy for improving our economy by increasing jobs and tax revenue. This will lead to meaningful change for our communities across the Commonwealth, and further underscores Virginia’s reputation as the best place to live, work, and travel.”
The tourism industry hit a roadblock during the COVID-19 pandemic when most people were staying indoors and certain activities were restricted. Some members of the tourism industry have also expressed concern about the continued rise in inflation and the high cost of gas that followed the pandemic. According to the governor’s office, the DRIVE 2.0 program was launched to help the industry and the community recover from the pandemic.
“Tourism is big business in Virginia, but we must continue to innovate and improve to remain successful against our competition,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a statement. “The DRIVE 2.0 workshops have equipped Virginia communities with the tools needed to create best-in-class promotion strategies for new and original tourism products and programs. These initiatives will attract more travelers and visitor spending to the Commonwealth, and will help Virginians and visitors alike to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”
According to the governor’s office, the VTC utilized data, trends and research to develop the plans. Some of the priorities were lodging and hotel development, trail development, entrepreneurial development and expanding restaurant and culinary options.
Some of the communities that participated in the program include Arlington County, Charlottesville-Albemarle County, Fairfax County, the city of Norfolk, Prince William County and Richmond Region Tourism.