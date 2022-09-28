(The Center Square) – A company building Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility will receive at least $873,000 through two grant programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced.
IperionX Limited will build its 100% recycled titanium metal powder facility in Halifax County, which is expected to create 108 new jobs over a three-year period. The project will cost about $82.1 million in two phases. In the first phase, the project will cost about $12.5 million for construction, machinery and tools and an expansion during the second phase will cost another $69.6 million within the first three years.
“We are thrilled to welcome IperionX to the Commonwealth,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “The new Halifax County operation will represent the first titanium metal powder facility in the U.S. using 100% recycled titanium scrap as feedstock, putting Virginia on the map for providing a critical material that is essential for our advanced industries. We look forward to supporting this forward-thinking company that will develop a new supply chain of titanium right here in the Commonwealth while creating high-quality jobs.”
To support the company, the governor approved a $300,000 grant through the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a $573,000 grant through the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund. The company is eligible for other subsidies through the Virginia Enterprise Zone and will receive taxpayer-funded support through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides assistance with hiring and training a workforce.
Virginia competed with North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia to secure the project.
“IperionX selecting Virginia for this multi-phase investment beginning with its inaugural titanium demonstration facility is a huge win for the Commonwealth,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome this visionary and innovative company to Virginia’s corporate roster.”
To start, the company will use the 50,000-square-foot Halifax Shell Building, which is located in the Southern Virginia Technology Park. It will expand to about 100,000 square feet. The titanium supply will be sold to several industries: automotive, defense, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing.
The company, which was founded in 2020, has submitted three defense-related funding requests to the federal government.