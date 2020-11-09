(The Center Square) – Incumbent U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has narrowly defeated challenger Nick Freitas in the 7th Congressional District of Virginia, according to Associated Press projections, but Freitas has yet to concede the race.
With 100% of the vote reporting, Spanberger, a Democrat, received 50.9% of the vote, or 230,498, compared to Freitas’s 49.1%, or 222,379 votes. Freitas, a Republican, has not yet conceded defeat, but Virginia does not have an automatic recount and candidates can only request one if the election results have a 1% difference or less.
Freitas was leading in the race throughout most of election night, but a computer error in Henrico County delayed the results from that county.
“Tonight, the Seventh District affirmed its commitment to leadership in Congress that puts Central Virginia first, works for everyone, and focuses on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Virginians,” Spanberger said in a statement. “Serving the Seventh District in Congress has been my honor, and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen and protect our communities.”
Spanberger is set to serve her second consecutive term representing the district after she defeated former Republican Rep. Dave Brat to flip the seat in 2018. The seat used to belong to former House Minority Leader Eric Cantor.
Despite securing victory, Spanberger was not satisfied with her close race or House Democrats losing seats nationwide and shrinking their majority. In audio from a caucus call obtained by the Washington Post, Spanberger complained about members who were embracing the movement to defund the police and openly promoting socialism. She said this rhetoric cost Democrats seats and could lead to the party being “torn apart” in the 2022 election.
Although none of Virginia’s Congressional seats flipped, Republicans flipped eight seats nationally in the U.S. House that were under Democratic control while Democrats flipped three seats, causing a five-seat gain for Republicans in the chamber. Several seats are still yet to be decided. Although Democrats are predicted to maintain the majority, they are expected to lose additional seats by the time all the votes are counted.
Neither the Freitas nor the Spanberger campaigns responded to a request for comment from The Center Square.