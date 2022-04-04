(The Center Square) – A third-party review commissioned by former Gov. Ralph Northam found the government failed to adequately prepare for and failed to properly communicate during a January snowstorm that led to hundreds of cars being stranded on I-95 for more than 24 hours.
The large snowstorm that hit the commonwealth Jan. 3 brought more than 14 inches of snow to some areas. Although the state urged drivers to stay off of the roadways, hundreds were stuck on an I-95 backup for more than a day, which led local authorities to distribute food and supplies to stranded drivers, but the national guard was never called to help. Some drivers were taken to shelters. Northam initially blamed drivers for braving the roadways, but ultimately walked back that response.
According to the report, the Virginia Department of Transportation mobilized equipment and resources at a Level IV, rather than the maximum Level V. The report notes the state prepared for the likely scenario, but did not prepare for a storm that could have been and ultimately was more serious. A Level V response would have sent out more police vehicles and more warnings to alert drivers of the weather conditions.
“During the challenges faced over January 3rd and January 4th, VDOT and [the Virginia State Police] attempted to mitigate the severe impact of the storm, but they suffered from a lack of previously deployed equipment and insufficient warnings to the public in the form of announcements, texts, radio and highway signage,” Secretary of Transportation Sheppard Miller and Secretary of Public Safety Robert Moiser said in a letter to current Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the report.
The report also found the VDOT and the VSP were the primary responders to the backup and that there was little involvement from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and virtually no involvement from Northam and his senior staff, according to the letter from the secretaries. The secretaries also noted that the report did not include any indication that all of these groups met to coordinate actions and discuss a tactical response.
Youngkin said in a statement that his administration has worked more closely with the agencies to respond to snowstorms.
“This report demonstrates as the storm changed in intensity and left Virginians and travelers stranded on I-95, the previous administration’s leadership did not properly prepare or communicate,” Youngkin said. “Since assuming office on January 15th, our administration has worked very closely with Virginia State Police, our Virginia National Guard, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and the Virginia Department of Transportation responding quickly and adequately to each incoming weather related event and I've been incredibly pleased with our execution. We have weathered three big snowstorms successfully. Our focus is on preparation, communication and execution. Virginians can trust that we are working to keep them safe.”
The snow storm led to 833 accidents and 819 disabled vehicles across the commonwealth. More than 100,000 people lost their power during the storm.