(The Center Square) – A travel and security technology company is investing about $3.1 million to create a global headquarters in Fairfax County and will receive some government support through a state-funded job recruitment program.
The company, Pangiam, will establish the headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax County. The project will add 20,000 in square feet to its current location in the county to meet increased domestic and international demand. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office estimates that the investment will create 201 new jobs in the next three years.
“When innovative companies like Pangiam establish their headquarters in the commonwealth, it strengthens our position as a leader in the technology sector and reinforces Northern Virginia’s reputation as an epicenter with the security industry,” the governor said in a statement. “Pangiam will benefit from Fairfax County’s proximity to its target customers and an outstanding tech workforce that makes this region one of the most desirable locations for IT businesses worldwide.”
Pangiam provides computer vision and facial recognition technologies, which helps organizations with security. Some of its clients are the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Air Force, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington. According to a news release, its technology helps improve face detection, response and assistance with the movement of people and goods around the world.
The company will receive some government support through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which helps employers recruit and train employees. The government-funded program is meant to reduce the costs that a business would normally incur from finding and preparing employees for work.
“We chose Virginia as our headquarters for a variety of reasons,” Pangiam’s Chief Investment Officer Tom Plofchan said in a statement. “First, it’s home. Our leadership team is either from Virginia or built their careers and families here, so it was only right to build and try to contribute to the local community when we started Pangiam. Second, northern Virginia has really become a hub for technology companies like ours. The proximity to the federal government provides a unique opportunity to access partners and resources for a critical part of our business. Finally, the human talent in Virginia is world-class. Our collaboration with Virginia’s universities has helped our team, just a handful of people with a vision less than three years ago, compete with some of the largest companies in the world for talent.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked to bring the project to northern Virginia.