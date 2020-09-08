(The Center Square) – Landlords in Virginia are worried the continued suspension of eviction proceedings could have adverse effects on their ability to pay bills and provide services to tenants.
With eviction cases rising statewide, primarily because of income losses caused by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Supreme Court extended the suspension of eviction proceedings through at least Sept. 7 at the request of Gov. Ralph Northam. The governor has asked the court to extend the moratorium to Oct. 1.
The state also has teamed up with IKEA to expand legal services to those facing possible eviction. A combined $4 million – $2 million from IKEA and $2 million from Virginia's COVID-19 relief funds – will be used to support 20 legal aid attorneys for people facing eviction over the next two years.
Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud said the funding would be used better to bolster rent-relief programs for eligible low-income Virginians.
McCloud said when tenants get behind their rent by about two to three months, they rarely catch up. Without access to the courts and eviction proceedings, this can lead to revenue losses for landlords, which could prevent them from paying their bills and providing services for their residents, he said.
Without a guaranteed revenue stream, McCloud cautioned some landlords might have to delay capital improvement projects and some investors might take their money to another state, which could cause prolonged problems such as housing shortages.
Rather than block eviction proceedings, McCloud said Northam should bolster rent-relief programs, which he said would allow people to stay in their homes and ensure landlords receive payment. He also said “Congress needs to get their act together” and provide more funding to get through the pandemic.
Stephen Haner, a senior fellow of state and local tax policy at the free-market, Virginia-based Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, told The Center Square that even if the state hired 200 lawyers, people still need to pay their rent and get back to work. He said the General Assembly’s main focus should be finding a way to let people go back to their jobs.
“The special session is reportedly working on some compromise dealing with eviction delays, so I will wait to see,” Haner said. “Most members now seem to understand the shoving of both landlords and tenants into bankruptcy together is not a good outcome. For small and medium landlords, bankruptcy is very much a worry if they go a year without collecting rent, while having to keep up their payments and taxes. The long term impact is going to be less modest-price housing to choose from, and future landlords will be screening credit more closely before taking new tenants. The unintended consequences may be deep.”
Government officials said they’re trying to help tenants and landlords get through the pandemic. The state loosened some of the restrictions on its rent-relief program and have extended the times for mortgage payments owed by landlords, said Erik Johnston, the director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Johnston said the state has counseling services for people who make too much money to be eligible for the rent-relief programs but still are struggling to pay rent. The state also launched the website Stay Home Virginia, which is designed to provide information about the tools available for landlords and tenants.