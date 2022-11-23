(The Center Square) – The number of job openings in Virginia increased by 40,000 in September, according to the recently released Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Job openings increased from 317,000 in August to 357,000 in September. In addition to job openings, the number of hires also went up. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, there was one unemployed person for every three job openings in the commonwealth.
There were 177,000 hires during the month, which is about 15,000 more than the previous month, which was about a 9% increase.
The number of quits increased by about 6,000 from the previous month and was about 109,000 in September. The number of layoffs and discharges went down over the month by about 4,000. There were about 30,000 layoffs and discharges.
Nationally, job openings increased by about a half of a million.