(The Center Square) – Restrictions in a multistate climate agreement could cost the average Virginia household $737 in 2022 and cause the state to lose more than 12,000 jobs should Virginia join the compact, according to a new study by the Beacon Hill Institute for Public Policy.
When the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) is fully implemented, it would establish a cap on diesel and gasoline sales and require fuel wholesalers to purchase carbon allowances to surpass the cap, effectively imposing a carbon tax. The study estimated doing would lead to a de facto tax increase of 17 cents a gallon initially, climbing to 33 cents a gallon when the plan is fully implemented for gas and up to 28 cents a gallon for diesel fuel.
The study was commissioned by the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy.
“If Beacon Hill is correct, Virginia’s gas tax will be almost 70 cents per gallon in 2022, just over 12 months from now. If the advocates are correct, it will still be more than 50 cents per gallon in 2022. It was 16.2 cents per gallon in much of Virginia just four months ago,” Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for tax policy for the Thomas Jefferson Institute, said in a statement. “There is no question that will have a big, negative impact on the state’s economy.”
The study found the higher cost of gasoline and diesel also would affect the cost of goods and services in the commonwealth, all of which contribute to the higher household cost. It also would reduce future State Gross Product by more than $1 billion, impeding employment growth, capital investment and disposable income, the study said.
Diesel and gas fuel caps will be implemented in increments that eventually lead to a 25% reduction in gas and diesel sales, which would reduce carbon dioxide pollution from those sources by about 25%. The economic toll will get increasingly worse as the state reaches closer to its goal, according to the study.
“The Transportation and Climate Initiative would raise taxes on Virginians, cost Virginians jobs, reduce disposable income, result in the rationing of fuel, and lead to reductions in road funding,” Thomas Jefferson Institute President Chris Braunlich said in a statement. “It would doubly hurt rural areas reliant on cars, and severely damage the economies of communities along the North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia borders. … It is a loser for Virginians. It should be rejected.”
North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia are not members of the TCI agreement, which means Virginians likely will get their fuel from across the border if they reside near the border, according to the study.
Chris Bast, the chief deputy of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, told The Center Square the modeling and analysis that has informed the TCI program has yielded different results. He said he has confidence in this analysis, which found public health and economic benefits.
“Regionwide, a fully implemented multijurisdictional TCI program ... could be expected to deliver billions of dollars in public health benefits and hundreds of millions of dollars in avoided climate damages annually by 2032,” Bast said. “Additionally, regionwide, the program would have a positive impact on GDP, income and jobs, all of which would be greater than business as usual in 2032 and substantially net positive over the 2022-2040 timeframe.”
The initiative includes the promotion of certain principles: expanding transportation; promoting economic prosperity with land-use agencies at federal, local and regional levels; and enhancing natural resource protection.
The General Assembly will consider whether to enter into this program when it meets again in two months.