(The Center Square) – A state report suggests the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) needs more funding, particularly to facilitate better teacher recruitment and retention.
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report said about 1% of teaching positions in the commonwealth are unfilled, but the problem is not equally distributed across the state. Bland County has 15% of its teaching positions unfilled, Brunswick County has 8% unfilled and Franklin County has 6% unfilled.
About 7% of filled teaching positions have teachers who have only provisional licenses. These teachers also are not distributed equally: 36% of teachers in the city of Petersburg are provisionally licensed, along with 32% in Greensville County and 29% in Northampton County.
In a briefing the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission provided to lawmakers Monday, legislative analyst Joe McMahon said fewer properly licensed teachers results in larger class sizes or a reliance on teachers that do not have qualifications. He said more money for the VDOE to address this problem should be considered when funding becomes available.
The report also noted the teacher mentorship program uses outdated guidelines and updating them could improve retention.
Only about half of the state’s school divisions reported the VDOE’s recruitment and retention efforts are effective. It’s one of the leading areas in which schools report they need additional state assistance.
Some of these problems, however, may not be fixed until teacher pay increases and teachers report having a better working environment, McMahon said. Although a pay increase for teachers received bipartisan support before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, lawmakers were forced to remove funding for them from the budget because of revenue shortfalls.
Education funding took another hit because schools partially rely on sales tax revenue for its funding, which saw a decline in the end of fiscal year 2020. The House and Senate have proposed backfilling these losses with $95 million in one-time funding accrued from a tax on skilled gaming machines as part of a revised budget. The budget likely will go to a House-Senate joint conference committee before an agreement on certain provisions is made.
Total state funding has increased 5% annually since 2011; 4% annually for general revenue funding and 6% annually for nongeneral revenue funding, according to the report. Nongeneral funding saw a large increase beginning in 2018.
The report noted 10 agencies accounted for 72% of the budget growth and 10 programs accounted for 70% of the budget growth. The leading agencies were the Department of Medical Assistance Services, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Education and four institutions of higher education. The programs that accounted for most of the increase were Medicaid, highway construction, state education assistance programs and higher education funding.