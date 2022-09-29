(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia with Tropical Storm Ian expected to turn back toward land after sweeping through Florida.
The storm initially made landfall in southwest Florida as a hurricane, but was downgraded to a tropical storm after exiting the state's coast. It's expected to return to land near Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday and could regain hurricane status before it reaches land for the second time. It is expected to move through North Carolina and could hit portions of Virginia by Friday.
“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” Youngkin said in a statement. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance.”
Declaring a state of emergency makes the commonwealth eligible for federal relief funding to assist with costs of damages. It also lets the state government mobilize resources and equipment for response and recovery efforts. The governor’s declaration urges Virginians to prepare for flooding, wind damages, tornadoes and other possible storm-related impacts.
Under the state of emergency, Youngkin authorized a maximum of $2.75 million in state funds for state and local response and recovery operations. This includes $750,000 for the Department of Military Affairs.
“The effects of this weather system are also likely to cause significant impacts to infrastructure, roadways, and utilities,” the state of emergency warns. “Pre-positioning supplies will be necessary to assist our local partners, and the Virginia Emergency Support Team will continue to support this incident.”
Earlier this week, the governor deployed an Incident Management Response Team to assist Florida with the impacts of the hurricane after a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management does not have cost estimates for this assistance at this time.
The Center Square reached out to the governor’s office and the VDEM to ask whether Virginia intends to assist other states impacted by the storm, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.