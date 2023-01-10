(The Center Square) – Three special elections taking place across the Commonwealth Tuesday will fill vacant seats in the General Assembly, which is set to convene the 2023 legislative session this week.
The special elections, taking place in Senate District 7, House of Delegates District 24 and House of Delegates District 35 Tuesday, come one day before the 2023 legislative session is set to convene in Richmond. Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m.
Candidates elected by voters through the special elections will join the General Assembly as it debates issues ranging from tax cuts to a proposed abortion ban during the 2023 session.
Abortion has emerged as a key issue in the SD 7 special election, where Republican candidate Kevin H. Adams and Democrat Aaron Rouse are vying for the Senate seat previously held by Jen Kiggans, a Republican who was elected to Congress in November.
Democrats and abortion rights groups have thrown support behind Rouse, hoping to bolster the party’s slim majority in the state Senate as lawmakers prepare to mull a proposed 15-week abortion ban supported by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Rouse, a retired NFL player and Virginia Beach councilman, says “protecting access to abortion” is a key priority for him if elected Senator.
Meanwhile, Republicans are supporting Adams, a retired Navy veteran who has labeled himself “pro-life” on his campaign website. Adams has expressed support for Youngkin’s proposed ban on abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy – a policy adopted by several Republican-led states after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Leaders on both sides of the abortion debate contend the winner of the District 7 Senate seat will play a significant role in determining Virginia's laws on the issue.
No matter the outcome of the special election, Democrats will maintain control of the state Senate during the 2023 legislative session and have vowed to block attempts to restrict abortions. But Democratic state Sen. Joe Morrissey has been unclear on whether or not he would side with Republicans who want to impose stricter abortion restrictions. If he votes with Republicans, the vote would likely come to a tie in the Senate, which would be broken by Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.
In total, Adams’ campaign had raised nearly $989,700, and Rouse’s campaign had raised nearly $977,900 as of Dec. 29, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Abortion advocates are also supporting Democrat Jade Harris in the special election in HD 24, which will fill the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Del. Ronnie Campbell. The late delegate’s widow, Ellen Hamilton Campbell, is running as a Republican to fill the seat previously held by her husband.
Harris, a resident of Glasgow who has served as Vice Mayor and a member of the town council, has identified protecting trans rights, supporting reproductive choice and strengthening unions as a few of her legislative priorities. Campbell’s platform identifies her as “100% pro-life,” and expresses support for parental rights in education and a desire to cut taxes.
As of Dec. 29, 2022, Campbell’s campaign had raised over $52,000, while Harris’ campaign had raised $2,750, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
The third special election Tuesday in House District 35 will fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Democratic Del. Mark Keam, who took a job with the federal government. Democratic candidate Holly Seibold is campaigning for the seat against Republican candidate Monique Baroudi.
Seibold, a former Fairfax County Public Schools Teacher, has also been endorsed by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, and says in her platform she will “fight for abortion access.” She also wants to invest funding in public schools, protect kids from gun violence and support workforce development.
Baroudi, an Oakland resident and tech professional, says in her platform she wants to “lower the tax burden on working Virginians” and supports education reform. According to Baroudi’s campaign website, she would “never support legislation to criminalize or jail women for abortions,” but she does support a 15-week abortion ban in the Commonwealth.
Come November, all 140 seats in the legislature will be on the ballot, and every district will have new boundaries.