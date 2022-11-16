(The Center Square) – Virginia’s 7th District in the state senate will have a special election Jan. 10 to replace former Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Hanover, who resigned her position after being elected to Congress.
Kiggans resigned her position Nov. 15 after defeating incumbent Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria to represent Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, concurrently issued writs of election to fill the new vacancy.
So far, two people have announced their candidacy to fill the seat. Retired Navy commander Kevin Adams, who supported Kiggans’s bid for Congress, is running as a Republican. Aaron Rouse, who serves on the Virginia Beach City Council, will run as a Democrat.
Republicans have held the district since 1996, but Kiggans narrowly defeated her Democratic opponent by less than 1 percentage point in the last election. Although the election will not determine who controls the Senate, it could determine whether Democrats could bolster their lead or whether Republicans can maintain a two-seat difference. The Senate currently has 21 Democrats and 19 Republicans.
In-person advanced voting will begin in about a week and a half. Voters can begin casting ballots Nov. 25 and will conclude Jan. 7. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Dec. 30.
The district, which is in the Hampton Roads region, includes both Virginia Beach and Norfolk.
Another special election will also be held on Jan. 10. Voters in the 35th District in the House of Delegates will determine their next delegate. The position was held by former Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, who resigned his seat after accepting a position in President Joe Biden’s administration. Democrats have held the seat since 2004. The district is in Fairfax County.
Republicans currently have a 52-47 majority in the House of Delegates.