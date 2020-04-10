(The Center Square) – Virginia businesses applying for forgivable federal loan programs designed to assist businesses affected by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic have seen varying degrees of success, according to business groups.
About 70 percent of small business owners have tried to apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and about 50 percent have tried to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), according to the National Federation of Independent Business.
Only 4 percent of EIDL applications have been approved, and 1 percent were denied. The vast majority of applicants have not heard the status of their loans. The PPP loans have seen varying degrees of success.
Some banks have been off to a slow start giving out these loans because they do not have a pre-existing relationship with the Small Business Administration (SBA), which manages these loans. The loans were made possible by the $2 trillion federal CARES Act.
Virginia businesses have seen some of the problems firsthand.
Nicole Riley, the Virginia state director of NFIB, told The Center Square that banks with existing relationships with the SBA are managing the program well, but that there are rollout problems with banks that do not have a relationship already. She said it is critical to get cash flow going and the federal government should work with banks and small businesses to provide guidance and improve the rollout.
The Virginia Chamber of Commerce shares a similar perspective.
“While we are reassured by these actions, there is still much work to be done to streamline the application process and provide additional relief to our citizens and businesses,” Virginia Chamber President and CEO Barry DuVal told The Center Square.
“Specifically, we hope the Treasury Department and SBA will continue to provide guidance and resources, and lenders will process and execute loans expeditiously, while being mindful about potential fraud and abuse,” DuVal said. “The Virginia Chamber is working collaboratively with our federal representatives to encourage additional funding for these relief programs, so that businesses can receive the necessary funding to continue paying their employees and maintaining their operations.”
Chris Hatch, the regional communications director for SBA’s Mid-Atlantic Region, told The Center Square the overwhelming number of applicants shows how much small businesses need these loans.
“All of us at the SBA continue to serve America's small businesses by providing access to capital and other services to help them get back on their feet and recover from this pandemic as we know they are doing the same,” Hatch said. “Lending institutions across the nation are already disbursing the low-interest Paycheck Protection Program loans, which are forgivable if 75 percent of the funds are used for payroll purposes. As of Thursday evening, $145 billion, 570,000 loans, were approved with 4,155 lenders participating.
"Overall, this is the largest economic recovery program in our country’s history, and it is underway after being built in five short days.”
NFIB also has encouraged the federal government to provide more money for the fund because half of small businesses are saying they won’t last more than two months in this environment.