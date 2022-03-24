(The Center Square) – Some business groups are cheering the end of Virginia’s COVID-19 workplace regulations, which many had said caused confusion over the past year.
The Department of Labor and Industry’s Worker Safety Board voted 6-0 to end the regulations and establish new guidelines that are much more lenient. It ends certain employee masking and social distancing guidelines that employers were unsure how to follow. Although the guidelines under the old rules implied that masking and social distancing requirements were not obligatory, some businesses believed the plain language of the regulations maintained such rules for some employees.
With those rules gone, the National Federation of Independent Business and the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association said businesses are less burdened.
“We’re very supportive of it,” Robert Melvin, the director of government affairs at the VRLTA told The Center Square.
Melvin said the board’s decision provides better clarity on what businesses are required to do and grants them some regulatory relief, which he said is critical at this time. He said the businesses he represents are struggling with inflation, increased costs of labor and a shortage of supplies. Easing the regulatory burden, he said, will provide relief to the businesses and help them financially.
Julia Hammond, the Virginia director for the NFIB, said the move will help small businesses. The NFIB is the largest small businesses association in the country.
“The latest move by the board fits in with what NFIB has been advocating for since the beginning of Virginia's legislative session with its Small Business Recovery Program,” Hammond said in a statement, “and [is] a sensible way forward to help ensure Virginia's small businesses have the resources they need to move forward during the recovery.”
However, Hammond called on the board to end all of the permanent regulations.
Melvin said the VRLTA is still looking for some clarification on what mitigation measures businesses are permitted to do under the new rules. A spokesperson for NFIB told The Center Square that Virginia NFIB members have not raised any questions over the clarity of the new policy at this time.
The new guidelines encourage businesses to facilitate vaccinations for their workers and should require those with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.