(The Center Square) – After Virginia House and Senate conferees reached a budget deal, some advocacy groups are speaking out against the last-minute addition of language that would add a new marijuana crime to the books.
Per the budget agreement, possessing more than 4 ounces of marijuana, but not more than 1 pound of marijuana, would subject the person to a Class 3 misdemeanor, which is punishable with a fine up to $500. The deal still needs approval from the full House of Delegates, the Senate and the governor before it can become law.
Under current law, possessing more than 1 ounce of marijuana, but not more than 1 pound of marijuana, is only a civil penalty, which can carry a maximum of a $25 fine. Possessing an ounce of marijuana or less for recreational use is legal, but the sale of marijuana is not yet legal.
The Virginia Hemp coalition has criticized the last-minute addition and called the process convoluted and secretive.
“This is not the policy Virginia needs nor does it do anything for public safety, but it does put another thing on law enforcement's plate to deal with when they have real crime to handle,” Jason Amatucci, the president of the VHC, said in a statement.
“While the rest of the nation moves forward on cannabis policy, we all of a sudden are being pulled backwards by certain politicians in the Commonwealth,” Amatucci added. “The prohibition and criminalization of hemp and cannabis in Virginia is a failed policy and it’s time to move past all its wrongs for good. We at the VHC are now asking our lawmakers in Richmond to vote no on this budget if it includes this new cannabis/hemp prohibition language. The powers that be that are pushing for more cannabis prohibition and over the top ill-advised regulations have really botched the policy this session. We need to start over in the next legislative session and get this subject matter right for all the stakeholders which includes all Virginians.”
The plan also garnered criticism from the conservative advocacy group, Americans for Prosperity.
“This proposal to reinstate criminal penalties for the mere possession of cannabis in the Commonwealth is bad policy,” Jacob Fish, the deputy state director with Americans for Prosperity-Virginia, said in a statement.
“Data and research clearly prove that the prohibition of cannabis did nothing to reduce its use nor improve public safety," Fish added. "It did unnecessarily impose the lifelong barriers of a criminal record on thousands of Virginians each year and prevent them from living a life of meaning. There are many things worth celebrating in this budget proposal but reinstating these unnecessary criminal penalties flies in the face of what is best for the people of the Commonwealth.”
Lawmakers are expected to hold a vote on the budget agreement Wednesday.