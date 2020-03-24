(The Center Square) – The $135 billion biennial budget proposal that passed the Virginia General Assembly includes a 20 percent spending increase, which 16 tax increases will help pay for.
The increases include a gas-tax increase, a cigarette-tax increase and some business-tax increases. The free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute estimates these increases will cost the average taxpayer about $500 a year.
If the budget proposal is signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, the gas tax would increase statewide by 10 cents over the course of two years and then tie the tax to inflation. It also would add additional regional gas taxes to areas that do not yet have a regional gas tax imposed on them. The cigarette tax would double from 30 cents a pack to 60 cents a pack.
Several business-related taxes also would affect Virginians statewide, including an increase on the small litter tax, which is imposed on retailers and the beverage industry, an increase on public service company taxes to fund the State Corporation Commission, and an assessment on health insurers.
Del. Vivian Watts, D-Annandale, told The Center Square in a phone interview that the gas-tax increase was the most significant increase this year, but a necessary one. Watts helped craft many of this year’s increases.
The gas tax has not been raised for more than 30 years, which is why Virginia has had one of the lowest in the country, Watts said. Because of the low tax, she said state government has had to fund transportation by shifting other revenue sources. More than half of the transportation budget comes from non-gas revenue sources.
Rather than making the state as a whole pay for transportation improvements, she said the gas-tax increase will pull from residents and nonresidents who use these services the most.
Watts characterized most of the other increases as minor. The cigarette-tax increase, she said, was imposed as a way to discourage smoking and to help the state pay for increasing health-care costs. She said the state had been funding increases in health-care costs with savings from welfare reform.
The General Assembly also granted more taxing autonomy to counties. Virginia regulates county-imposed taxes more heavily than it does cities, but the General Assembly sought to loosen some of those restrictions.
For example, counties would be able to impose a meals tax up to 6 percent. Cities currently have no limit, but the highest in any city is 8 percent. Counties also would be able to impose an amusement tax up to 10 percent; cities also have no limit here.
Because counties are so limited, Watts said they often are forced to raise property taxes whenever they are short on funds, which she said is a regressive tax. Loosening restrictions on counties allows them to diversify their revenue sources in a way that is similar to cities.
“There’s no rationale to that distinction when it comes to local government distinctions,” Watts said.
Republicans and conservatives have spoke out against the tax and spending increases.
“It’s difficult to justify nearly $2 billion in new and increased taxes at a time when state revenues are running at record levels,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, told The Center Square via email. “Democrats set up a permanently-climbing gas tax increase and gave local governments the authority to impose over $500 million in new local taxes. Collectively, they’ll slow our economy and make life more expensive for everyday Virginians.”
Watts said that she “[doesn’t] understand where Todd Gilbert is coming from,” because the meal tax would help counties such as his along Interstate 81, which will be able to tap into the fast-food sales from travelers rather than taxing residents.
Stephen Haner, a senior fellow at The Thomas Jefferson Institute, told The Center Square in an email that these tax increases and additional labor requirements passed by the new Democratic majority will harm the state economy.
“The tax increases are driven by state and local government appetite for higher spending,” Haner said. “And as expensive as government already is, the liberal majority in this session has adopted various union-driven labor requirements which will increase government costs in future years. Public employees will now formally organize and demand higher wages and benefits, and public construction projects will be a higher cost because they must use union labor with the highest prevailing wage rates.
"Virginia is not likely to get more services for these higher taxes, just more expensive government," Haner said. "Costs will go up in the private economy, as well as the higher minimum wage requirement, and these other taxes make an impact.”
Northam is expected to sign the budget proposal, but he also has the authority to enact line-item vetoes. The budget passed the House, 70-20, and the Senate, 27-11, earlier this month after lawmakers extended the legislative session to get it done.