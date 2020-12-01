(The Center Square) – House Republicans and Senate and House Democrats have named their members to serve on the bipartisan redistricting commission for the 2021 legislative map redrawing.
On the House Republican side, Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania, and Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Kinsale, will serve on the commission. House Democrats Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, and Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, will serve on the commission. Democratic Sens. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and George Barker, D-Alexandria, also will serve.
"Last month, Virginians overwhelmingly voted in support of creating a new panel to ensure that Virginia’s legislative mapmaking process isn’t subject to political games,” House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement. “With [Adams’ and Ransone’s] combined knowledge and experience, I have no doubt they will help craft what the voters have demanded – fair maps for every Virginian."
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said her choices for the House members represent the racial, ethnic, geographic and gender diversity of Virginia to ensure every Virginian has a voice in the redistricting process.
“Commissioners will need to be committed to inclusion and dedicated to a fair redistricting process that protects the vote of every Virginian,” Filler-Corn said in a statement. “These are the standards for individuals I am appointing as legislators today and my recommendations for citizen members to the Commission moving forward. [McQuinn and Simon] are committed to these principles and will serve with distinction.”
A Senate Republican spokesperson did not respond to a request from The Center Square about whether Senate Republicans have made a decision about who they would appoint or where they were in the process.
Virginia residents approved a constitutional amendment in November to establish a bipartisan redistricting commission to redraw legislative boundaries every 10 years.
The commission will have 16 members, eight of which will be lawmakers. The other eight will be chosen by a panel of retired judges from lists compiled by House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats (two members from each list).
Applications for the nonlegislative members opened Monday, and the last day for applications to be accepted is Dec. 28. An applicant must be a Virginia resident who has been registered to vote in the state for the past three years and voted in at least two of the three past general elections.