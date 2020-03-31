(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate Republicans are urging Gov. Ralph Northam to amend or veto legislation that would increase regulations on businesses and increase taxes at a time when the economy is suffering from the effects of COVID-19.
The pandemic has caused many businesses to limit their operations or temporarily shut down, which has led to significantly reduced income and mass layoffs. Republicans are worried some of the bills waiting on Northam’s desk could exacerbate these problems.
“Legislation approved during the regular session that increased taxes or fees, added regulation, or placed new limits on free commerce and economic growth should either be vetoed or amended with a re-enactment clause,” Senate Republicans wrote in a letter to Northam. “Additionally, the Department of Taxation should act to replicate the decisions related to filing deadlines, penalties, and interest made by the Internal Revenue Service.”
The General Assembly pushed through Democrat-supported legislation in the past few months after both chambers switched from Republican control to Democratic control in January. Some of the bills included a minimum wage increase, ending the prohibition on public-sector collective bargaining rights if localities want to create such a policy, a gas-tax increase and giving counties more taxing authority.
The $135 billion biennial budget had a 20 percent spending increase from the previous year, which 16 tax increases will help pay for if signed as is. The governor has the authority to enact line-item vetoes.
The Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Business also have urged the governor to delay legislation that could increase burdens on businesses.
On Monday, Northam issued a stay-at-home order for the commonwealth, which prohibits nonessential travel from one’s home. The order does not expire until June 10.
In the letter, Republicans asked the governor to clarify why he chose June 10 as the date, which is one day after Virginia’s June primary.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus.
Virginia has at least 1,250 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 165 hospitalizations and 27 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The U.S. has more than 185,000 cases and at least 3,773 deaths.
COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.