(The Center Square) – The West Virginia Senate passed legislation, which would reduce penalties for first-time drug offenders.
Senate Bill 413, sponsored by Sen. Joe Morrisey, D-Richmond, would require courts to defer proceedings for first-time drug offenders and place them on probation. The bill passed the Senate 24-16 with some bipartisan support, but opposition from most Republicans.
Under current law, courts are allowed to defer proceedings and place the defendant on probation, but there is no requirement for them to do so. The legislation builds on the criminal justice reform bills that passed the legislature and became law in recent years, primarily pushed by Democrats.
The bill will head to the House, which has a narrow 52-48 Republican majority. For the bill to pass the House, it would need to go through Republican-controlled committees and receive some support from Republicans on the House floor. Many legislative Republicans campaigned with general tough-on-crime stances.