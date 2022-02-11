FILE - Grocery checkout
(The Center Square) – Republican and Democratic senators reached a deal on lowering the Virginia grocery tax and advanced the legislation to the Senate floor.

Senate Bill 451, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Herndon, would repeal the state portion of the grocery tax, but maintain the local option to tax groceries. It advanced through the Senate Finance and Appropriations 13-2 and will be considered by the full Senate.

The legislation would end the state’s 1% tax on groceries and end the 0.5% statewide grocery tax that funds transportation. However, local governments would still be able to impose a 1% grocery tax.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and legislative Republicans wanted to fully repeal the grocery tax, but Democratic lawmakers blocked a version of the bill that would have repealed the local option.

