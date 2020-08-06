(The Center Square) – Senate Democrats will introduce a bill to reform Virginia's policing structure, including a ban on no-knock warrants, expanded decertification and prohibiting officers from having sex with a person in custody.
The legislation is designed to reform the criminal justice system but is not “anti-police, ... anti-law enforcement … or any other negative propaganda that may surface as we move these bills forward,” Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said Thursday during a news conference.
Locke, who will introduce the bill, said such accusations are designed to change the narrative and distract the public. She said these measures will address racial biases and the need for comprehensive reform in the criminal justice system.
The current draft of the legislation would require police to provide a notice of authority before executing a search warrant, effectively prohibiting no-knock warrants in Virginia. The bill also would require warrants to be executed during the daytime, unless a judge (not a magistrate) approves a nighttime raid, which first would require police to show good cause for one.
Broadening the state’s ability to decertify police is another major reform included in the legislation. Current law allows decertification of police only for a short list of offenses, which includes a felony conviction, a misdemeanor sex offense or domestic assault, refusing to submit to or failing a drug test or failing to comply with training requirements.
Under this reform, some of the offenses that would be added to the list include use of a neck restraint, improperly using deadly force, not following proper de-escalation techniques, violating the officer code of conduct (which has yet to be adopted) and shooting into a moving motor vehicle unless it is done to protect the life of an officer or another person. It also would allow an officer to be decertified for violating the Brady disclosure requirement, which compels officers to provide evidence that would demonstrate the innocence of a defendant.
Since 2015, only 34 officers have been decertified. Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon, said this legislation would help the state more effectively root out bad apples.
When an officer has a matter before the court, the legislation would require the police agency to provide records of wrongful arrests and other complaints to the commonwealth’s attorney.
The legislation would add additional accountability measures by requiring the Criminal Justice Services Board to adopt statewide professional standards and universal training curriculum, which will include more training on de-escalation tactics. The bill also would add representatives from a civil rights organization and community-based organizations to the Criminal Justice Services Board.
Surovell said Senate Democrats will introduce another set of bills to address civilian review boards, defelonizing assault on a police officer and reforms regarding mental health teams.
Senate Democrats will not introduce a bill to end qualitative immunity for police officers, but it is a proposal House Democrats have been considering. Senate Democrats also will not introduce legislation to add restrictions to police unions.
The Senate and House are set to convene for a special session Aug. 18. Criminal justice reforms will be considered.