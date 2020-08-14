(The Center Square) – Bills to defelonize assault on a police officer, expand prosecutorial discretion and establish community review boards for police departments are among several pieces of legislation Virginia Senate Democrats are introducing ahead of next week’s legislative special session.
“The problem with our system is the entire criminal justice system,” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon, said Friday during a news conference. He said the Legislature cannot just change policing but also must change sentencing to fully reform the system.
Surovell is introducing the bills to defelonize assault on a police officer and expand prosecutorial discretion. The former bill seeks to establish a Class 1 misdemeanor for assault on an officer that does not result in an injury, which he said accounts for about 70 percent of the assault cases. An assault that leaves a visible, physical injury still could be prosecuted as a felony. The bill also would eliminate the six month mandatory minimum for assaulting an officer.
The prosecutorial discretion bill would allow Commonwealth’s attorneys to drop certain cases, such as marijuana possession. Although the Commonwealth’s attorneys had done this historically throughout Virginia, a recent court case foundthey cannot order all cases for a certain crime to be dropped within their jurisdiction. Surovell said this bill effectively would take Virginia back to its previous practice.
Legislation proposed by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, would allow localities to establish community review boards for police departments that would have subpoena power. She said the bill would establish meaningful oversight because it would reverse current law, which gives police the authority to control a review board’s access to data, witnesses and personnel files.
Hashmi said a review board with this authority would be able to independently review whether police departments treat all community members with equal dignity, which would be a step in the right direction for social and racial justice. She said the legislation would allow the board to process complaints, review policing practices, issue findings and develop public reports.
Another reform, proposed by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Herndon, would broaden the use of earned sentence credits, which permit criminals to earn time off of their sentence. She said the bill would also establish a pathway to release older, permanently disabled and permanently ill inmates who are not a risk to others.
Other reforms would permit investigations of local police departments from the state attorney general’s office, allow defendants to have a trial by jury but sentencing from a judge, and allow prosecutors to strike a deal with defendants that would permit a lower sentence on the condition they meet certain requirements, such as good behavior.
Senate Democrats last week also filed bills to end no-knock warrants, expand decertification and prohibit sex between an officer and a person in custody.
House Democrats also unveiled its criminal justice reform agenda, which included similar policing reforms but did not include as many sentencing reforms. Unlike Senate Democrats, House Democrats included legislation to end qualified immunity for police officers.
Senate Republican leadership did not respond to a request for comment, but Republicans consistently have opposed defelonizing assault on a police officer and ending qualified immunity. In general, Republicans have expressed openness to reforming certain elements of the criminal justice system.
Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, has introduced legislation to enhance transparency on the Virginia Parole Board by requiring individuals' votes on whether someone receives parole be made available to the public. He introduced the bill in response to an Office of the State Inspector General report that found the parole board violated the law when releasing a convicted murderer, although the board has rejected those accusations.
The special session, which convenes Tuesday, also will revisit budget priorities based on new revenue projections.