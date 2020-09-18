(The Center Square) – Legislation that would have made criminal investigatory files public record subject to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act failed to advance in a Senate committee Friday.
The legislation, House Bill 5090, would have made criminal investigatory records available to the public unless exempted by a court. The bill, sponsored by Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, would have allowed police agencies or attorneys to petition the court to not release the information if its release could jeopardize a pending investigation or cause other harm.
The Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology unanimously voted to pass by the bill indefinitely, effectively killing the bill unless brought back by a lawmaker. The committee sent the bill to the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council for further study, which means it is unlikely to be brought back during the General Assembly’s current special session.
The legislation was introduced with a host of other policing bills in response to protests against police brutality.
The bill passed the House, 59-37, last week, primarily with support from Democrats and opposition from most Republicans.