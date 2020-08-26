(The Center Square) – A Senate committee killed a bill that would have required public schools to provide in-person classes if some of its students do not have access to high-speed internet.
If any residential area in the local school division is not capable of receiving internet access with 10 MBps of download speed and one MBps of upload speed, the bill would have required the schools to provide in-person classes for students.
The legislation, Senate Bill 5114, was sponsored by Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Mechanicsville. It failed to advance through the Senate Education and Health Committee on an 8-6 vote.
Child education advocates say rural, minority and low-income students suffer the most from remote learning because many do not have access to high-speed internet connections.
Republicans have made in-person schooling a priority for the special session. However, many of the bills are unlikely to pass because Democratic lawmakers have supported Gov. Ralph Northam’s guidelines on school reopenings.
The guidelines mandate social distancing in schools, which prevent most schools from providing in-person schooling five days per week because of capacity constraints. Many schools are providing virtual learning or a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning.