(The Center Square) – A Republican bill that would have banned collective bargaining for police officers in Virginia was killed by the Democrat-led Senate Commerce and Labor Committee.
Senate Bill 5027, sponsored by Sen. Stephen Newman, R-Forest, would have banned public-sector unions from collectively bargaining on behalf of police departments statewide. Although Virginia currently has a statewide ban on public-sector collective bargaining, that ban will be lifted May 1, 2021, and localities will be allowed to permit collective bargaining in their jurisdiction.
Defending the bill, Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Glade Hill, said collective bargaining rights are tied to a greater use of excessive force in police departments because union-negotiated contracts shield officers from discipline. He cited the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and studies that show the connection.
“At the time in which [Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin] put his knee onto the kneck of Mr. Floyd, [he] had 18 prior complaints filed against him with the Minneapolis Police Department for excessive force,” Stanley said. “[The department] … is unionized and to the extent that we can only find out from what we can glean from any record, there is basically no record of the disposition of those 18 excessive use of force complaints.”
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon, condemned the bill as “complete total overkill.” He said some studies show union involvement in disciplinary measures could be linked to a greater use of excessive force and lawmakers should consider looking at that rather than throwing out collective bargaining altogether. He said police are not paid enough, and unions will help increase their salaries.
If the current law goes unchanged, local governments in May will have the authority to permit collective bargaining rights for police departments that can include disciplinary measures and other policies. These policies are subject to binding arbitration, which means an arbiter can compel the local government to abide by certain provisions. In some states, this has led to lengthy appeals processes that make it difficult to fire bad officers, cooling off periods that prevent officers from being asked questions about shootings until a certain amount of time passes and statutes of limitations on procedural violations.
Another bill in the House, House Bill 5071, would put limitations on the types of policies unions would be allowed to negotiate.