(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee advanced legislation that would mandate greater transparency from the Virginia Parole Board after two Democrats voted with the Republican minority.
The legislation, Senate Bill 5012, would make individual votes from the Virginia Parole Board on whether a prisoner should be granted parole public record. The votes would be subject to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
Republicans have made parole board reform one of their top priorities after a state report accused the board of violating laws and procedures so prisoners could be released more easily. The accusations, which have been denied by the board, claim the board tried to block testimony that would be unfavorable toward prisoners, including convicted murderers.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke. It advanced through the General Laws and Technology Committee on Thursday, 8-6, with support from all six Republicans and two Democrats. It has been referred to the Finance and Appropriations Committee.
Similar legislation proposed in the House failed to advance through committee after Democrats voted against it.
A Senate committee advanced a separate parole board reform bill earlier this week. Senate Bill 5050, sponsored by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, would require monthly reports from the board that show it has complied with rules that require them to notify certain individuals before the release of the prisoner, including the victim or families of the victim.