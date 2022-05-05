(The Center Square) – After Politico published a leak that shows the Supreme Court may overturn Roe V. Wade, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reaffirmed his pro-life stance, but will not speculate on the pending Supreme Court decision.
Politico published a leaked draft of the court’s majority opinion, which would fully overturn Roe V. Wade and allow states to regulate abortion. Because this is a preliminary draft, it is not the final opinion of the court. Politico reported at least five justices on the nine-member court intend to vote to overturn Roe V. Wade, but justices are free to change their mind before the formal opinion is published.
In a statement, Youngkin admonished the leaker, but did not say what he would do if Roe V. Wade is overturned. Rather, he said he is focused on the budget, lowering taxes and funding education and law enforcement as budget negotiations continue.
“I am in utter disbelief that the sacred confidentiality of the Supreme Court would be violated in this manner,” the governor said. “Sadly, this leak was done in order to cause chaos and to put pressure on justices and elected officials. It’s premature to speculate on what the Supreme Court’s decision will be; however, we learned from listening to Virginians over the last year that we have much common ground on this issue. I am pro-life, and I have been very clear about that since the day I launched my campaign. While we wait for the final June decision, we will be focused on lowering taxes for Virginians, funding education and law enforcement because we need to get a budget passed.”
During his campaign, Youngkin voiced support for a pain threshold bill, which would intend to prohibit abortions at the point at which the fetus can feel pain. Although there is still debate on when a fetus can feel pain, similar legislation proposed in the United States Congress would have banned abortions after 20 weeks, which is about seven weeks earlier than current law.
First and second trimester abortions are legal in Virginia, but third trimester abortions are illegal, unless the mother’s life, physical health or mental health are at risk. Public employee insurance policies cover abortions only when the mother’s life is in danger or in the cases of rape, incest or fetal impairment. Public funding for abortion is also only available in those instances. The law requires parental notification and consent for a minor to receive an abortion.
Virginia does not have any abortion laws on the books that would go into effect if Roe V. Wade is overturned, nor does it have trigger laws that would enact stricter abortion regulations. This means that, unless lawmakers vote to further restrict abortion in the commonwealth, the court’s ruling will not affect Virginia abortion laws.
Youngkin has already expressed interest in further restricting abortions and other Republican lawmakers have said the same. Many Democratic lawmakers, however, have vowed to support abortion rights in the commonwealth. Republicans have a narrow four-seat majority in the House of Delegates and Democrats have a narrow two-seat majority in the Senate, but elections for both chambers are only about a year and a half away.