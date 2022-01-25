(The Center Square) – Some Virginia school districts have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin in an attempt to keep their mask mandate policies in place for students.
At least seven districts have joined the lawsuit, most of which are in northern Virginia. This includes Fairfax County, Arlington County, Prince William County and Richmond. The lawsuit alleges that school boards have the constitutional authority over the supervision of schools in their respective communities and claims that the executive order violates state law.
The law in question is Senate Bill 1303, which required schools to reopen schools for five days per week and follow CDC guidelines to the best extent practicable. Although the law does not explicitly reference facemasks, current CDC guidelines recommend facemasks for vaccinated and unvaccinated students. Some of the Republicans who sponsored the legislation have argued that the law does not impose a facemask requirement, but many Democrats argued that the law requires a facemask mandate in schools until the CDC rescinds that recommendation.
“With COVID-19 transmission rates high, our hospitals at crisis level, and the continued recommendation of health experts to retain universal mask-wearing for the time being, this is simply not the time to remove this critical component of layered health and safety mitigation strategies,” the school boards said in a news release. “School divisions need to continue to preserve their authority to protect and serve all our students, including our most vulnerable, who need these mitigation measures perhaps more than anyone to be able to continue to access in-person instruction.”
In one of his first actions as governor, Youngkin rescinded former Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask mandate for public schools. Although his directive allows schools to keep some mask policies in effect, it allows parents to opt their children out of any facemask requirement. The governor said the new rules put the authority back with the parents, rather than the schools. He urged parents and students to listen to their principals for the time being and trust the legal process.
“I have said all along that we are going to stand up for parents,” Youngkin said. “Executive Order 2 is not about pro-masks versus anti-mask, it’s about empowering parents. I am confident that the Virginia Supreme Court will rule in the favor of parents, reaffirming the parental rights clearly laid out in the Virginia code § 1-240.1. In the meantime, I urge all parents to listen to their principal, and trust the legal process.”
The lawsuit was filed in the Arlington Circuit Court this week. Parents who have students in Chesapeake Public Schools filed a separate lawsuit against the new guidelines last week.