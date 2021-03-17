(The Center Square) – The city council in Roanoke, Virginia passed a sweeping gun ban this week that will prohibit carrying a firearm on most of the city’s property and at public events, which has received pushback from gun rights advocates.
In a 6-1 vote, the council banned firearms and ammunition at city-owned recreation centers, parks, libraries and offices. The ordinance also prohibits carrying firearms on public property during events that require a permit, such as parades and political demonstrations. When an event is taking place, the prohibition applies to public streets and sidewalks.
Gun shows will effectively be prohibited in the city’s Berglund Center, with an exception for any shows whose organizers have already signed a contract to use the facility. In the future, the city will not agree to contracts to provide such shows.
Residents can still carry firearms on public streets and sidewalks when there is no event taking place that requires a permit.
A person who violates the new ordinance will be subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor. This criminal charge can carry up to a $2,500 fine, up to a year in prison or both.
There are some exceptions to the ordinance, which include for law enforcement personnel, private security, athletic programs that use firearms and guns displayed in museums.
In a statement, John Crump, the Virginia State Director for Gun Owners of America, told The Center Square that the gun prohibition will not make anyone safer.
“We have said it time and time again, criminals do not follow the law,” Crump said. “If someone is going to commit an evil act, a law will not stop them. All it will do is disarm law-abiding citizens, and prevent them from exercising their God-given right to bear arms. Gun Owners of America condemns the actions of the Roanoke City Council.”
During a city council meeting, members of the public from both sides voiced their positions on the proposed gun ban.
Margaret Wood, a 92 year old woman, said she doesn’t often enter municipal buildings, but the only time she does is to renew her concealed carry permit. She said the constitutional right to bear arms is being shredded at the federal, the state and now the local level.
Maynard Keller commented, saying mass shooters go where people are least likely to fight back: gun free zones. He said the Virginia Beach shooting, which sparked gun control debate throughout the commonwealth, occurred in a gun-free zone in which people were not able to defend themselves.
Paul Stromburg, a physician, told councilmembers that he supports the gun ban and urged the council to go further. He said the city should not create a loophole for gun shows to continue operating on city property. As a physician, he said he has treated people with gun wounds and that more guns in the city means more gun violence.
The ordinance that passed was made possible with legislation that passed the General Assembly about a year ago. The legislation, pushed by the Democratic majority, gave local governments more authority for localities to restrict gun possession in public buildings and during public events.