(The Center Square) – Virginia's economic outlook ranks 16th in the U.S. in the American Legislative Exchange Council Center for State Fiscal Reform's latest Rich States, Poor States competitive index.
The report uses 15 equally weighted policy variables to rank the economic competitiveness of states, including various tax rates, regulatory burdens and labor policies.
The index also ranks each state in economic performance by examining data over the past 10 years in cumulative GDP growth, cumulative domestic migration and nonfarm employment growth.
Virginia's 16th-place ranking in economic outlook for 2020 represented a drop of two spots from 14th in 2019. In the 15 policy variables used to determine economic outlook, Virginia ranked in the top 10 for no estate/inheritance tax levied (first), minimum wage (first at $7.25 an hour), average workers' compensation costs (10th) and being a right-to-work state.
The state ranked 29th in economic performance, finishing 32nd in cumulative GDP growth, 29th in cumulative domestic migration and 25th in nonfarm employment growth.
The American Legislative Exchange Council is the largest nonpartisan, voluntary membership organization of state legislators in the United States. It is governed by state legislators who comprise the Board of Directors and is advised by the Private Enterprise Advisory Council, a group of private, foundation and think tank members.