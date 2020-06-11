(The Center Square) – Restoring consumer and employee confidence is the top challenge for Virginia businesses in reopening, according to a survey of business owners conducted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber surveyed more than 1,000 business owners in Virginia as part of its Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work initiative.
The purpose of the chamber's blueprint, which was released Wednesday, was to "provide businesses and policymakers with guidance and best practices to get all Virginians back to work safely" as restrictions placed on businesses as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.
"In order to move forward to face this challenge, our government and business leaders must work together to reduce the obstacles to reopen while protecting workers, customers and businesses," Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal said. "A key to being successful is providing Virginians with confidence in their safety at work and in public places through specific and consistent guidance."
Businesses that responded to the chamber's survey were from Virginia's major industries, including restaurant, retail, manufacturing, distribution, construction and health care. Forty-seven percent of the businesses that responded have 10 or fewer employees, and 24 percent had 11-50 employees.
After restoring consumer and employee confidence, liability concerns and having access to operating capital were seen as businesses' top challenges.
The chamber suggested policy be adopted that would assure employers they will not be held legally liable for COVID-19 transmission as long as they made good-faith efforts to limit exposure through government guidelines, social distancing and heightened sanitation standards.
The chamber also would like to see the federal government extend the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and turn the program's loans into grants.
Thirty-seven percent of businesses responding said they received a PPP loan, and 10 percent said they still were waiting for their application to be processed.
One-in-five businesses that participated in the survey said they suspended operations because of Gov. Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order, and 37 percent said they are having serious cash flow issues.
"Ideally, we would end the economic crisis by ending the health crisis," DuVal said. "However, we know that the necessary steps to end the health crisis will take time – developing, approving, and distributing a vaccine could take over a year. We know that it is unfeasible to keep the economy shut down as we wait on this process."