(The Center Square) – Virginia Republicans will get to oversee the election process in Prince William County with party-appointed chiefs and assistant chiefs at polling locations, thanks to a court ruling.
State law requires localities allow representatives from both major parties to serve as chiefs and assistant chiefs at polling locations in every precinct. After Virginia Republicans missed the deadline to appoint representatives in Prince William County, the local government chose registered Republicans to represent the party.
However, the Republican Party of Virginia filed a lawsuit, which stated that some of the appointees had previously voted in Democratic primaries and urged the court to require the county to accept party-appointed representatives for the position. Judge Thomas D. Horne ruled in favor of the Republican Party.
“No one is above the law, and the Prince William County Elections Office violated state law by denying Republicans equal opportunity to participate in the electoral process,” Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson said in a statement. “The Republican Party believes that to be fair, honest, and open, elections must be conducted following every rule in place. The Code of Virginia sets out clear rules about the appointment of officers of election representing the political parties. I’m pleased that Judge Horne agreed with our position.”
On Tuesday, voters will vote in person to select their representatives in the U.S. House and some localities will have local elections. Advance voting and mail-in voting has already begun. There are no Senate elections or state-level elections for Virginians this November.