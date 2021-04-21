(The Center Square) – Virginia Republicans are demanding legislative action to review the parole board scandal after leaked audio was released, which showed Gov. Ralph Northam’s office defending the parole board against allegations of illegal activity and policy violations from the Office of the State Inspector General.
The OSIG accused the board of failing to maintain the records of minutes from the board meetings and failing to follow its policies in the release of prisoners into parole, particularly Vincent Martin, who was arrested for killing a police officer in 1979. The OSIG report claims the board failed to properly notify the victims of family before the release, failed to properly notify the Richmond commonwealth’s attorney and selectively chose testimony from individuals who would support releasing the former prisoner.
In the leaked audio obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, members of the administration grilled the OSIG over the report, claiming it was politically motivated and complaining that Democrats took a political hit from the media coverage. Chief of Staff Clark Mercer urged the OSIG to prevent future allegations from being leaked to the press. Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran questioned the board’s authority to investigate the allegations.
Members of the administration said the OSIG report did a disservice to the parole board and the Northam administration and was written like a political attack. They also defended the actions of the parole board, saying the report failed to include information from both sides and suggested no minutes may have been kept because there may not have been any meetings.
House Republican leadership is urging Democratic House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax to call a special session. House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, said the audio shows the Northam administration is not seeking a serious investigation into the allegations against the board.
Northam’s budget includes an amendment for an investigation into the OSIG report, but does not include a direct investigation into the parole board.
“The Governor's office doesn't think the Parole Board did anything wrong,” Gilbert said in a statement. “That's why the 'investigation' authorized by the Governor's budget amendment doesn't touch the Parole Board. It's not an investigation, it's retribution against the Inspector General for having the temerity to do his job.”
Senate Republican Leader Tommy Norment urged Democratic leaders to establish a bipartisan legislative committee to look into the allegations.
“It is time for the stonewalling and attempts at whitewashing to end,” Norment said. “The people of Virginia are entitled to know all the facts regarding the conduct of the Parole Board, the Office of State Inspector General, and the Governor’s Office. As this administration has demonstrated a complete unwillingness to be held accountable for its actions, it is the responsibility of the General Assembly to exercise appropriate oversight.”
Conservative activists have also used the parole board accusations to launch attacks on former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and frontrunner to be the Democratic nominee for the gubernatorial election this year. One of the board members who partook in the meeting was Nicky Zamostny, who currently serves as the policy director for McAuliffe’s campaign. He accused the report of being prejudicial and lacking objectivity.
“Washington insider Terry McAuliffe is no stranger to scandals.” Virginia Rising Executive Director Tucker Davis said in a statement. “This leaked audio reveals that McAuliffe is just as complicit in this scandal as his political lackey Ralph Northam. This is a classic political cover-up and, unfortunately for them, it was all caught on tape for the rest of Virginia to truly see their political strong-arming firsthand.”
The OSIG declined to comment on the leaked audio when asked for comment by The Center Square. The Northam administration did not respond to a request for comment.