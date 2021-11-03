(The Center Square) – After a series of tightly contested races to gain control of the Virginia House of Delegates, Republicans claimed victory in 52 of the 100 seats, but Democrats have not yet conceded a loss.
“Virginia voters made an historic statement, delivering a clear rebuke of the failed policies of the last two years and electing Republicans up and down the ballot,” House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in an early-morning Wednesday statement. “...We are grateful to Virginians who place their trust in us, and we look forward to immediately going to work with Governor-elect Youngkin and his administration to restore fiscal order, give parents the voice they deserve in education, and keep our Commonwealth safe. Our work begins now.”
The Virginia Public Access Project called all of the races by Wednesday and projected the Republican Party flipped seven Democrat-held seats to give them a 52-48 majority. However, the results are still unofficial and VPAP has already switched one of their projected Democrat holds to a Republican flip after a 97-vote lead for Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach dwindled away in the early-morning tallies and gave way to about a 200-vote lead for Republican challenger Karen Greenhalgh.
All but one of the tightly contested races are reporting 100% of the votes tallied, but mail-in votes postmarked by Tuesday can still be counted if the registrar receives them by noon Friday. The other race, House District 27, is reporting 92% of precincts, but Republican incumbent Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, has a comfortable 4-point lead over her Democratic challenger, Debra Gardner.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, who was re-elected with a comfortable margin, declined to concede in a Wednesday statement, noting absentee ballots will still be trickling in.
“While the results across the Commonwealth were not what we were hoping for last night, we have several races that will determine the majority that are still within the margins with votes still to be counted until Friday,” Filler-Corn said. “We are going to make sure every Virginian’s voice is heard and every vote is counted.”
If the current results hold, Republicans will have control of the governor’s mansion and one chamber of the legislature going into 2022. Democrats will still have a narrow 21-19 majority in the Senate. The Senate chamber did not change because none of the senators were up for re-election during this election cycle.
A Republican win would put an end to the short-lived, two-year Democratic control of the House. Democrats took control of the chamber during the 2019 elections for the first time since the 1990s. It would also reverse the trend of Republicans losing seats in three straight previous elections.