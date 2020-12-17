(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers are accusing Gov. Ralph Northam of trying to pack the courts with soft-on-crime judges after he proposed a budget amendment to fund four additional judges for the Virginia Court of Appeals.
Northam’s proposal came after he signed several bills to reform the criminal justice system. Northam said funding additional judges and support staff will “ensure the court can hear more appeals cases in a timely manner under an increasing workload” in an address to lawmakers Wednesday.
The bills signed by Northam and pushed by Democrats in the General Assembly include expanding the earned sentence credit program, limiting an officer’s ability to stop people for some minor traffic offenses, expanding parole opportunities for the terminally ill and allowing a judge sentencing with a jury trial. Republicans opposed many of the reforms.
"This is deeply concerning,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, told The Center Square. “Governor Northam and Democrats would likely use an expansion to pack the court with four judges who share their 'soft on crime' approach. The Governor has taken no action to rein in his Parole Board, even as they let more and more killers walk free."
Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, said he will oppose this budget amendment.
“Governor Northam’s proposal to pack the Court of Appeals politicizes Virginia’s judiciary, emulating the Democrats’ hyper-partisan scheme to expand the United States Supreme Court," McDougle said in a statement. "I will adamantly oppose this effort by the Governor to appease and appeal to his party’s extreme left-wing.”
The proposal received support from Claire Gastañaga, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, who said additional judges will ensure the legal process is more fair.
“It is time for Virginia to give up its place as the only state in the nation that doesn’t allow appeals of right in criminal and civil cases,” Gastañaga told The Center Square. “Appealing a court's decision is a crucial part of the judicial process, and funding for more judges on the appeals court will help ensure due process and fundamental fairness for all.”
The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
In his address Wednesday, the governor proposed several amendments he said would promote his progressive agenda and help the state get through and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, including funding for vaccination efforts, education, teacher bonuses, workforce development, broadband expansion and eviction prevention.
Democrats have a majority in both chambers of the General Assembly.